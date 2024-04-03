Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 124,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.86 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.