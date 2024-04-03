Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,936 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.86. 8,910,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $94.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.