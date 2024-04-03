Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,673. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

