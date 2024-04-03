Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of CALM opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 29.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

