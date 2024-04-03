Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $63.14.
In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
