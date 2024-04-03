Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

CHI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 34,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

