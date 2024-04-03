Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
CHI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 34,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.61.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
