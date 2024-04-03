Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,445. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

