Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
CGO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,445. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
