Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.15. 9,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,937. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.