Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.15. 9,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,937. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.