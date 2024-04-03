Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CSQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,701. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after buying an additional 143,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 103,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 75,838 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

