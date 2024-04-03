Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CSQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,701. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
