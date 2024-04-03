Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,017,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caleres by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Caleres Stock Up 0.9 %

Caleres stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,450. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

