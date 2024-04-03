Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Position Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 858,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,982,000 after buying an additional 450,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter.

SYLD opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

