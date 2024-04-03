Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 19,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

