Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 3,144,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,980,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

GOEV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

