Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.72. 3,224,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,305,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $91,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

