Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $20.84 billion and $553.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.80 or 0.05024210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00028066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,756,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 35,593,371,684 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

