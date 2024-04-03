Cardano (ADA) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Cardano has a market cap of $20.84 billion and approximately $553.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.80 or 0.05024210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00028066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,756,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 35,593,371,684 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

