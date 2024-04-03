Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 123,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,641,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,361,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,533,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $120,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,361,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,533,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,427 shares of company stock valued at $736,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Cardlytics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.