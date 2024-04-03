Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 9,390,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,870 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRBU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 340,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,802. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

