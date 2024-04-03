Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $400.47

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $400.47 and last traded at $398.59, with a volume of 21301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

