Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Cars.com stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 75,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

