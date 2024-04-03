Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CARE stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $281.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

