Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

