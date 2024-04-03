Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Price Performance
CAT stock opened at $364.97 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $367.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.