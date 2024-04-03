Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.68 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,146 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.