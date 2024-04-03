CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $95.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

