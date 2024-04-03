CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. 123,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $835.53 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

