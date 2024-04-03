CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.38 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $62.38 million and $4.84 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007698 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,838.09 or 0.99961431 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00133858 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07399222 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $4,143,315.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

