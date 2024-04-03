Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $245.90

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.90 and last traded at $245.82, with a volume of 171069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.22.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock worth $993,554,798. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,947,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
