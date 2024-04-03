Centrifuge 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.53 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Centrifuge has a market cap of $56.26 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,522,052 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,497,422 with 488,722,537 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 1.01149613 USD and is up 6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,471,731.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

