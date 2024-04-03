Centrifuge Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Centrifuge has a market cap of $57.65 million and $6.28 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,509,178 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,497,422 with 488,722,537 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 1.01149613 USD and is up 6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,471,731.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

