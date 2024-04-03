Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.74

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 171706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CENX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $17,607,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

