CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.38

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 72195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.70.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.654979 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,360 shares of company stock worth $2,023,770. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.