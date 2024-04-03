CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,344. The company has a market capitalization of $531.20 million, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $109,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,906,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,894,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CEVA by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CEVA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

