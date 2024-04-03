Chardan Capital Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Ouster alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Ouster

Ouster stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,996 shares of company stock valued at $103,453 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 134.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth about $6,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.