ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. 1,292,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,721,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after buying an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,733,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

