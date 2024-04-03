Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW) Short Interest Update

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cheche Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheche Group stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Cheche Group alerts:

Cheche Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCGWW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 45,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Cheche Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc operates an online auto insurance platform. It offers non-auto insurance products, such as non-auto P&C products, as well as non-auto insurance transaction services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Cheche Group Inc operates as a subsidiary of Prime Impact Cayman, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheche Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheche Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.