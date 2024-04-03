Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cheer Price Performance
CHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,018. Cheer has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59.
About Cheer
