Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,018. Cheer has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59.

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

