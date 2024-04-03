Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.25. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chemours shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 68,740 shares.

Several other research firms have also commented on CC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after purchasing an additional 612,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

