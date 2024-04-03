Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.55 and last traded at $160.38. 1,937,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,629,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $298.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

