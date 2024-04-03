Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 683,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,566.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

CMG traded down $21.43 on Wednesday, hitting $2,880.51. 88,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,904. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,664.71 and a 52 week high of $3,023.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,663.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,296.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

