Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,113 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

