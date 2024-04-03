Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 434 ($5.45) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
