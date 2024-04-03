Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 434 ($5.45) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRX

Drax Group Stock Performance

About Drax Group

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.15) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 655.60 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 469.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.25.

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.