Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Down 8.3%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 121,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 112,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Clean Air Metals Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market cap of C$12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Clean Air Metals alerts:

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.