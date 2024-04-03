Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 3.6%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 91,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,625,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

