Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $318.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.47. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Climb Global Solutions news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1,836.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Report on CLMB

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.