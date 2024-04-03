CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 16.7%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 105,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 277,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

