CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 592,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

