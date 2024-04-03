CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 592,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

