Coastline Trust Co Buys Shares of 17,902 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.18% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XCEM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 576,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,624,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,946,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

XCEM stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

