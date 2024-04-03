Coastline Trust Co Has $463,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,533,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNY opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.