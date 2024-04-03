Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $561,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

